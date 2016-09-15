Zuma falls foul of fairies

If my dream comes true, our political ills will vanish overnight. From President Zuma down his last buddy in crime will languish at some unknown destination away from the good people, never to be seen again.

In the dream during the night after I had watched the pathetic parliamentary broadcast, Fairy Godmother appeared before me while I was downing a much-needed sundowner. After watching the president fluff his lines during a predicable ho-hum report, then pleading to the turbaned speaker to please do something about being called a liar and cheat, I needed the medicinal.

Mother Godmother asked me to make a wish, and with parliament still fresh in my befuddled mind, I blurted: “Make our parliament disappear and replace it with decent people”. She wielded her magic wand and suddenly lightning lit up Table Mountain, the Cape Doctor snaked through the gardens, entering the parliament building through the windows, enveloping every member of government, lifting and transporting them out of the window. Gone. My first wish answered.

The second came soon after. Benches filled with a new crowd. Wow! The president, a lady. And unlike other woman premiers or presidents in Europe, ours was beautiful, with the classic lines of a Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and Penny Coelen Rey. She had a voice to mesmerize even the rudest member of the opposition. The speaker too, commanded respect. Made me think of Tom Selleck as police commissioner in Blue Bloods. Taking no nonsense from the floor.

The rest of the cabinet consisted of professional people with relevant experience required in particular portfolios. The finance minister and the rest in the treasury were all serious tick birds, making sure parastatals and municipalities toe the line. Debates were conducted in an adult and convivial atmosphere, each speaker having prepared questions and answers that made sense, boiling down to good, transparent governance.

As dreams go, the rest a muddled mix of faces and sounds, evidently stuck in my sub-conscious as a result of reading about and watching too many useless politicos in action.

My Heidi asked why I clapped my hands and guffawed in my sleep. “It was such a good feel dream. Thanks to the fairies".

In the last scene before awakening I spotted Nelson Mandela standing at the back of the upstairs gallery. He was nodding enthusiastically, saying in his characteristic way: “This is good. Very good”.Reality sucks.