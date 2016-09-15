It's how you read their lips

Gossiping is good for the gossiper. And it's good for the listener. In fact, it's good for society as a whole. Before mouthing off against me, this conclusion is not mine, but reached by no less an institution than Stanford University in the US.

In our home gossiping was considered immoral and malicious and when caught tattletaling we received a tongue lashing, sometimes a klap around the earhole from a fuming mum. "You don't talk ill of others. You do that again, I'll kill you." I was tempted to ask her whether gossiping was worse than killing, but thought it prudent to swallow my tongue lest her answer was affirmative. And I'm still alive.

The rule about gossiping was rigidly applied in churches whose doors I darkened. Figuratively speaking, I hope.

OK, there were those who only paid lip service and were among the best gossipers, but let's leave it there.

Our Sunday school teacher illustrated the evil by forcing us to stick out our tongues as far as possible then bite on them. Instead of heeding the lesson behind this Halloween-like exercise, I intently studied the state of the teeth of the biters. A few were whole and white, others missing, the rest rotting stalagmites and stalactites sunk deep into swollen gums. I also learnt tongues come in different hues. I spotted blues, probably bubblegum chewers, yellows, undoubtedly closet rokers, and blacks caused by liquorice ropes.

With a start I heard the sharp-tongued teacher warning that although the tongue was a small member it caused havoc and pain in the lives of victims. And hellfire for the skinderbekke.

But that is not always true, according to a new study published in the journal Psychological Science. A professor of sociology explored the nature of gossip and ostracism in experimental groups. Research showed "gossip and ostracism can have very positive effects. They are tools by which groups reform bullies, thwart exploitation of 'nice people' and encourage cooperation.

"Groups that allow their members to gossip sustain cooperation and deter selfishness better than those that don't.

And groups do even better if they can gossip and ostracise untrustworthy members. While both of these behaviours can be misused, our findings suggest they also serve very important functions for groups and society."

Where does all this leave me?

Tongue deep in cheek.

• The views expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily those of the George Herald.

BY CLIFF BUCHLER