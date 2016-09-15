Trends to spoil your appetite

For those long in the tooth the word diet is meaningless. I’m not referring to good or bad eating habits, but diets dished up by so-called nutritionists on a mission to gain fame and fortune.

This is nothing new. As a kid I remember the spat between butter and margarine producers. They took turns on being either bad or good for you. For a long while marg was the answer to heart problems whereas butter jammed your arteries with cholesterol. Then out of the blue we are told marg has no nutritional value and we need to get back to basics, like piling on the butter. Hike in sales, and prices, follow the trend.

He evidently missed the latest warning about consuming processed meat, like sausages and polonies. It’s highly unlikely Peter will heed the warning. At his age, why should he?

Me? Peanuts and raisins are my favourites. Munch them all day. Evidently they’re good for you – at the moment. But it won’t surprise me if another Nokes claims the combination of peanuts and raisins clogs your oesophagus and scratch the walls of your large intestines making them bleed.

The only problem I do have is a wee bit of flatulence only affecting the two pups dozing at my feet in the reading room. But they’re also old farts, so don’t care.

I like what a genuine expert says: "The problem with these fad diets, they cut out core food groups, putting other ones on a pedestal, which throws the diet out of whack”.

Conclusion: Dieting is for the birds.

And they’re probably in cahoots with food manufacturers to help force their products onto a gullible public.A friend, on his way to octogenarianism (sic) thrives on red-skinned sausages. I came across his wife in a supermarket pushing a trolley giving off a red hue. “Sausages for Peter”, she explains seeing my wide eyes.How’s this for a ridiculous nutritional trend? An amateur inventor in Taiwan has perfected an edible plate. It’s made from wheat grain, and he mass-produces it with other edible crockery including cups, bowls and food containers.Another good one: “The first thing you lose on a diet is brain mass”.Oops, sorry, my feathered friends, at least you’ve stuck to your balanced diet of worm and seed. And how well you fly.