Translate to: 

Trends to spoil your appetite

15
For those long in the tooth the word diet is meaningless. I’m not referring to good or bad eating habits, but diets dished up by so-called nutritionists on a mission to gain fame and fortune.
 
And they’re probably in cahoots with food manufacturers to help force their products onto a gullible public.
This is nothing new. As a kid I remember the spat between butter and margarine producers. They took turns on being either bad or good for you. For a long while marg was the answer to heart problems whereas butter jammed your arteries with cholesterol. Then out of the blue we are told marg has no nutritional value and we need to get back to basics, like piling on the butter. Hike in sales, and prices, follow the trend.
 
A friend, on his way to octogenarianism (sic) thrives on red-skinned sausages. I came across his wife in a supermarket pushing a trolley giving off a red hue. “Sausages for Peter”, she explains seeing my wide eyes.
He evidently missed the latest warning about consuming processed meat, like sausages and polonies. It’s highly unlikely Peter will heed the warning. At his age, why should he?
 
Me? Peanuts and raisins are my favourites. Munch them all day. Evidently they’re good for you – at the moment. But it won’t surprise me if another Nokes claims the combination of peanuts and raisins clogs your oesophagus and scratch the walls of your large intestines making them bleed.
 
The only problem I do have is a wee bit of flatulence only affecting the two pups dozing at my feet in the reading room. But they’re also old farts, so don’t care.
 
How’s this for a ridiculous nutritional trend? An amateur inventor in Taiwan has perfected an edible plate. It’s made from wheat grain, and he mass-produces it with other edible crockery including cups, bowls and food containers.
I like what a genuine expert says: "The problem with these fad diets, they cut out core food groups, putting other ones on a pedestal, which throws the diet out of whack”.
 
Another good one: “The first thing you lose on a diet is brain mass”.
Conclusion: Dieting is for the birds.
 
Oops, sorry, my feathered friends, at least you’ve stuck to your balanced diet of worm and seed. And how well you fly.
08:00 (GMT+2), Fri, 16 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
allies07
I'm a 59 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 59.
Tiger1ant
I'm a 61 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up