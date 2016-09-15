Differently able

Earlier this month, the normally rather formal corporate offices where staff go about in a reserved manner, wearing stylish corporate wear, became unusually awash with colour and equally so, abuzz with playful energy.

Photographs of MDs and their PAs wearing ridiculous outfits and sporting relaxed smiles flooded social media platforms.

Corporate South Africa was celebrating Casual Day - a worthy cause it seems to have adopted wholeheartedly in support of the disabled.

Enter another player on this stage, to remind society of the disabled among us - the Rio 2016 Paralympics.

For 11 days, 4 358 athletes from 164 countries compete in 534 events, which this year for the first time include canoeing and triathlon. Ten types of impairments can be observed at the Paralympic Games: impaired muscle power, impaired movement, limb impairment, leg length difference, low stature, hypertonia, ataxia, athetosis, visual impairment and intellectual impairment.

Should an athlete compete in more than one sport, he or she needs to be classified for each one. As some conditions are progressive, certain competitors need to be evaluated more than once over the course of their careers.

Certainly, a highlight of the games has been the triumph of Algerian disabled middle-distance runner Abdellatif Baka. He shattered the 1500m Paralympic world record after winning gold, beating the time of Olympic champion Matthew Centrowitz by more than 1.7 seconds.

Not only did Baka set a new Paralympic world record, but it stands as the fastest 1 500m time recorded by an able-bodied or disabled athlete in Rio in both the Olympic and Paralympic Games. He crossed the line in 3 minutes 48.29, while American Olympic champion Centrowitz only managed 3 minutes 50.00 at the Olympic Games last month.

What made this feat even more spectacular is the fact that the second-, third- and fourth-placed finishers all recorded times faster than Centrowitz, meaning that four Paralympic athletes had run times fast enough to win gold had they competed in the Olympic Games.

Despite these inspiring accomplishments, able-bodied members of society still express their utter ignorance about people with disabilities. In a radio discussion this week, an ignoramus called in to express the opinion that Paralympic athletes "really shouldn't bother".

Furthermore, the person stated that the games should not be coined as anything more than the "disabled games".

American author, award-winning advertiser and businessman Joey Reiman's take on the same sporting event,

eclipses this ignorance. "What I learned was that these athletes were not disabled, they were super-abled. The Olympics is where heroes are made. The Paralympics is where heroes come."

Overcoming narrowmindedness and developing true compassion and understanding seems to take more than buying a sticker and wearing funny outfits once a year.

Dear Ignoramus, care to put that in your pipe and smoke it?

* On Thursday, the medal count for the South African Paralympic team was only one short of Team SA's 10 achieved at the Rio Olympics last month.

BY CORNELLE CARSTENS