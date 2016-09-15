Happiness is all relevant

The annual Happy Planet Index was released recently and it shows that South Africa is not happy and its people do not live long and sustainable lives.

The index places South Africa 128th out of 140 countries – the reason being a life expectancy of 56 years, inequality and a poor ecological footprint.

The country that is the happiest is Costa Rica, followed by Mexico.

Least happiest nations are Chad and Luxembourg.

Other countries usually considered the best places to live are Switzerland, Denmark and even the US, which came 24th, 32nd and 108th respectively.

This index is compiled by the New Economics Foundation, with the aim of transforming the economy.

"We need a great transition to a new economics that can deliver for people and the planet," says the organisation on its website, and this includes everything from looking at climate change to finances.

On Sunday morning at an ungodly hour when the world was still asleep, I was taken on a life-changing trip around Knysna town with Allsound Security's Declan Nurse to see homeless people sleeping on streets (read Nwabisa Pondoyi's findings elsewhere in the paper).

We found people sleeping at the taxi rank on the cold rough pavements with just a blanket over them, some shivering because it was so cold.

Other people were found in different areas of town, including on the railway bridge under makeshift shelters, and it was bitterly cold next to the water in the "grey of dawn", so just imagine what it is like when it is midwinter or when it rains.

But was absolutely extraordinary and very humbling was how we were greeted.

Smiles, believe it or not, came from some of these people, a sense of humour from others – despite living in conditions that no human, or animal for that matter, should have to endure, most of these people looked on the bright side of a really lousy and desperate situation.

Looking forward to a meal from the Knysna Methodist Outreach soup kitchens (even when it is the only solid meal for days for some people), gratitude for blankets and a general sense of looking at the glass half-full rather then empty was an overwhelming expression from these homeless people.

I say, thank you God, every night for a warm bed and never having been hungry, but I say it now with a whole new meaning.

The Afrikaans expression "Elke huis het sy kruis" (every house has a cross to bear) is so true and all of us go through times in our lives when we are downright unhappy, but a perspective is needed here.

For those of us blessed with homes, food, sanitation and clothing we should be very grateful.

BY ELAINE KING

South Africa is not very "happy", but the surprise is that we are happier than Switzerland and even the United States.And clearly, South Africa is not such a bad place to live after all.