Local photographer gives 'the big talk'

Fleming Photographic has been the “go to” name in photography in Knysna for many years now with an established business of over 20 years. Their images are well known and are seen all over social media and most websites related to our beautiful town. Not many people are aware that the Fleming Photographic team, Ian and son Warren represent the global camera manufacturer, Olympus. Both are brand ambassadors and Warren recently received the status of “Visionary”. This means his images are used globally to promote and advertise a recognized leading technology manufacturer.

Photokina is the world’s premiere photographic and film trade fair, held bi-annually in Cologne, Germany. It is the highlight event globally for technology manufacturers, as well as photographers to show off their equipment and for individuals to share their knowledge. Warren Fleming of Fleming Photographic will be representing South Africa, as well as Knysna this year.Warren has done product testing as well and hosts a number of exclusive events here in South Africa for the local importers. From product launches to local trade fairs like the Photo & Film expo in Johannesburg, Warren has been the go to guy for Olympus South Africa.A short time ago Warren was invited by the Olympus team from Europe and Germany to be a representative and speaker at this year’s Photokina event. The focus of his invitation is to talk about the concept of photographing wildlife and nature using their camera systems. Of all the worldwide ambassadors and visionaries for the brand only a select few were chosen for this honour, and Warren being offered the highlight of having 3 opportunities to present at this most prestigious event.This is certainly a great bragging point for our town, as only a few photographers from South Africa have been given this opportunity since the conception of the trade fair in 1950.