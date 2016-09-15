Translate to: 

Local photographer gives 'the big talk'

10
Photokina is the world’s premiere photographic and film trade fair, held bi-annually in Cologne, Germany. It is the highlight event globally for technology manufacturers, as well as photographers to show off their equipment and for individuals to share their knowledge. Warren Fleming of Fleming Photographic will be representing South Africa, as well as Knysna this year.

Fleming Photographic has been the “go to” name in photography in Knysna for many years now with an established business of over 20 years. Their images are well known and are seen all over social media and most websites related to our beautiful town. Not many people are aware that the Fleming Photographic team, Ian and son Warren represent the global camera manufacturer, Olympus. Both are brand ambassadors and Warren recently received the status of “Visionary”. This means his images are used globally to promote and advertise a recognized leading technology manufacturer.
 
Warren has done product testing as well and hosts a number of exclusive events here in South Africa for the local importers. From product launches to local trade fairs like the Photo & Film expo in Johannesburg, Warren has been the go to guy for Olympus South Africa.

A short time ago Warren was invited by the Olympus team from Europe and Germany to be a representative and speaker at this year’s Photokina event. The focus of his invitation is to talk about the concept of photographing wildlife and nature using their camera systems. Of all the worldwide ambassadors and visionaries for the brand only a select few were chosen for this honour, and Warren being offered the highlight of having 3 opportunities to present at this most prestigious event.

This is certainly a great bragging point for our town, as only a few photographers from South Africa have been given this opportunity since the conception of the trade fair in 1950.
13:54 (GMT+2), Wed, 14 September 2016
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Nine Lives
Nine Lives
A stuffy businessman finds himself trapped inside the body of his family's...
Shallows
Shallows
A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white...
War Dogs
War Dogs
Based on the true story of two young men, David Packouz and Efraim...
Heidi
Heidi
A story of a young girl lives in the Swiss Alps with her goat herding...
Noem my skollie
Noem my skollie
When young Abraham gets arrested for a petty crime he raises his status in...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you donate blood on a regular basis?
Yes
George Herald 20%
No
George Herald 70%
Not on a regular basis, but every once in a while
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
Skattie101
I'm a 53 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 53.
Job2016
I'm a 60 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2016 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up