Lochte thought about suicide after Rio fiasco

Lochte has spoken previously of the depression that followed the scandal, in which he said he and two US swimming teammates had been mugged at gunpoint at gas station.

SWIMMING NEWS - US swimmer Ryan Lochte has revealed he considered suicide after the drunken escapade at the Rio Olympics which triggered an international scandal."After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world," Lochte told ESPN.com. "There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, 'If I go to bed and never wake up, fine.'"Asked if that meant he considered killing himself, Lochte nodded and added: "I was about to hang up my entire life."