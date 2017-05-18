Ledecky sizzles in 1500m free in Santa Clara

Katie Ledecky.

"I wanted to try to put together a good swim. I was maybe a little aggressive on the first 50, but I was able to settle into a pretty good rhythm and pick it up the last 100m," said the American, who was nearly 40 seconds clear of the field.

SWIMMING NEWS - World record-holder Katie Ledecky blazed to victory in the women's 1 500m freestyle at the Santa Clara Pro Swim on Thursday in 15min 35.65sec – the fifth-fastest time in history.It's also the fifth-fastest time ever by Ledecky herself – who now owns the six fastest swims in the event.Ledecky hadn't raced a 1 500m free – which is not an Olympic event for women – since setting the world record of 15:25.48 at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.