Trickett mentor heads to Singapore Swimming

SWIMMING NEWS - Stephan Widmer, the Swiss coach best known for guiding the careers of Libby Trickett and Leisel Jones, is leaving Australia to take to take over at Singapore Swimming next month.Widmer has worked in the Australia system since arriving in the country as a backpacker in 1997 and also counts Jessicah Schipper, Kylie Palmer and Christian Sprenger among his charges.