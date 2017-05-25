Translate to: 

SA surf team excel at Games in France

SA surf team excel at Games in France
Jeffreys Bay’s Dylan Lightfoot in action.
SURFING NEWS - The South African surfing team built on the momentum of a medal performance by team captain Bianca Buitendag in the women’s event, with all four men advancing to Round 2 of the ISA World Surfing Games at Grand Plage, in Biarritz, France.

A slight increase in swell size and an onshore wind did not deter the South Africans from producing top-class performances against opponents from 47 other nations at the annual Olympics of surfing on Tuesday.

Jeffreys Bay star Dylan Lightfoot, the vice-captain, led the way for his teammates by finishing runner-up, just behind twotime (2004 and 2010) ISA world champion Hira Terinatoofa, of Tahiti, in his opening encounter of the event in tiny waves on Monday.

Lightfoot ended his Round 2 heat yesterday and again finished second – the first South African surfer to reach the last 64 in the Games’ men’s event.

Debutant Brandon Benjamin, of Cape Town, overcame his nerves in his first appearance for his country by also grabbing the runner-up spot in his Round 1, relegating the vastly experienced Marcus Selman, of Chile, to the Repechage round.

“Amped to surf one of my biggest heats of my career,” was Benjamin’s comment on his Facebook page before his heat.

“First round nerves out the window, thanks for the support,” he wrote after advancing.

Durban’s David van Zyl took to the waves four heats later and used all his progressive aerial skills in the crumbling waves to post a heat victory over surfers from Spain and Chile.

The South African surfers – who use vuvuzelas in the opening ceremonies and to support their teammates while drew favourable mentions from the commentators.
 
08:40 (GMT+2), Thu, 25 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Baywatch
Baywatch
Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson) as he...
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
When the child Arthur’s father is murdered, Vortigern (Jude Law),...
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
Johnny is nie dood nie
Johnny is nie dood nie
It's 2002. Four friends are having a braai on the Sunday after Johannes...
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Set to the all-new sonic backdrop of Awesome Mixtape #2, Marvel Studios"...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you ready for winter?
No, I love summer
George Herald 43%
Yes, I'm such a winter baby
George Herald 43%
It doesn't matter to me
George Herald 14%
Men
Women
Search
GavinXXX
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 66.
Joost61
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 20 and 60.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up