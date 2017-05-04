Local surfer captains SA team

Bianca Buitendag in Action.

“Coming to an event like this, let alone the Olympics, is a huge opportunity. It’s an opportunity to celebrate your heritage and your sport, but also the power of sport that can make many things possible like it has in our lives,” said Buitendag at the media conference that preceded the start of competition.

NATIONAL NEWS - South African surfing team captain, Bianca Buitendag from Victoria Bay in George, provided an example for her teammates to follow by producing the highest single ride of the opening day of the ISA World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France, on Saturday.The first World Surfing Games to be staged since the sport was included in the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan has attracted a record 245 competitors from 47 nations, many of whom are participating in the event for the first time.The women’s event, which will crown the champions today 22 May, started early in challenging conditions with rain squalls, a stiff onshore wind and overhead surf making it difficult to find waves with high scoring potential, before the contest was put on hold for the spectacular Opening Ceremonies.Buitendag’s opening heat took place after the ceremony as the skies cleared and the wind dropped and the former Championship Tour campaigner posted a near perfect 9.0 score. Backing that up with a 4.83 for a 13.83 heat total, the fourth highest of the opening round, Buitendag left her rivals from Korea, Ecuador and Ireland trailing in her spray.