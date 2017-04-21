Shemberev strikes again

Maksym Shemberev.

Ekaterina Avramova made it two from two for the Turkish women as she added 200m backstroke gold to her 100m backstroke title from Sunday.

SWIMMING NEWS - Turkey's women continued to assert their supremacy in the swimming on day three of the Islamic Solidarity Games, while Maksym Shemberev powered to his second gold medal for hosts Azerbaijan.On another busy evening at the Baku Aquatics Centre, the Turkish women boosted their country's hopes of topping the overall medal table by winning three of the first four races.In fact, since the beginning of the swimming events on Saturday, only one of the nine women's gold medals has slipped through Turkey's grasp - the 800m freestyle, which was won by Souad Nefissa Cherouati of Algeria.Ilknur Nihan Cakici set the tone in the first of Monday evening's eight finals as she cruised to victory in the women's 100m freestyle.The 21-year-old posted a winning time of 56.27 seconds to take Turkey's 11th swimming gold of the Solidarity Games, with Syria's Bayan Jumah in silver and another Turk, Sezin Eligul, taking bronze from lane one.