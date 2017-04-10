Translate to: 

Muizenberg Corner to host 3rd Tigers Milk Winter Classic

Muizenberg Corner to host 3rd Tigers Milk Winter Classic
After the success of the inaugural Tiger's Milk Classic at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg Corner last year, the 2017 Tiger's Milk Winter Classic will take place from 9 - 11 June.
SURFING NEWS - Muizenberg Surfer’s Corner based Tiger’s Milk Restaurant will host the third edition of the popular multi discipline internationally flavoured Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic in early June.
 
Over 150 Long boarders, Shortboarders and SUP exponents are expected to compete in the unique event which is sanctioned and presented by Surfing South Africa in association with the World Surf League.

For the second year in a row a World Surf League Longboard Speciality Event for Men and Women will take pride of place at the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic and there is R18000 on offer to the WSL competitors alone. In addition to the R18000 that goes to the finalists in the Men’s and Women’s WSL Speciality event a prize purse of R9 000 will be shared by the longboarders who reach the finals in the Over 40 and Over 23 divisions.
 
An additional R18 000 will be on offer to competitors in the shortboard and SUP divisions making the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic one of the premier events on the annual Surfing South Africa calendar.
 
While the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic will showcase the skills of many of South Africa’s top Long boarders, Surfer’s and Stand Up Paddlers, it will also support a Surfing South Africa Outreach initiative, sponsored by Tiger’s Milk.
 
This initiative will take place at Surfer’s Corner from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, June 11th, and will involve about 60 young surfers from of community based outreach programmes uses surfing to change the lives of marginalised youth. The programme will be coordinated by Surfing South Africa Development Officer, Danielle Johnson, and members of the Muizenberg based S.W.O.T Surf Club.
 
Although the Outreach programme is geared towards giving surfers from disadvantaged communities the opportunity to participate in a team focussed surfing contest, the main objective of the initiative is enjoyment. In addition all of the young surfers from the eight outreach groups that will receive, refreshments and meals which will be provided by Tiger’s Milk and their suppliers.
 
Surfers will compete in a Tag Team event which is a form of Surfing Relay that will see teams made up of boys and girls competing against each other. In this way organisers involve all participants in a fun surfing contest on the day. The that reaches the Finals will all receive commemorative medals.
 
The Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic itself will once again be run from inside the Tiger’s Milk Restaurant which overlooks the contest arena and from this vantage point officials and restaurant patrons will have the best view of the action in the water.
 
Entries into the 2017 Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic are now open and can be completed online by visiting to the Surfing South Africa website and clicking the Tigers Milk poster. Participants may only enter one division and details of the entry fee are included on the online entry form.
 
 
09:13 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What kind of videos do you enjoy most on social media?
Funny videos
George Herald 70%
Animal videos
George Herald 9%
News videos
George Herald 9%
Inspirational videos
George Herald 12%
Men
Women
Search
Hoagie
I'm a 63 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 50 and 65.
2bwithu
I'm a 55 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 45 and 55.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up