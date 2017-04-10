Muizenberg Corner to host 3rd Tigers Milk Winter Classic

After the success of the inaugural Tiger's Milk Classic at Surfers Corner in Muizenberg Corner last year, the 2017 Tiger's Milk Winter Classic will take place from 9 - 11 June.

SURFING NEWS - Muizenberg Surfer’s Corner based Tiger’s Milk Restaurant will host the third edition of the popular multi discipline internationally flavoured Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic in early June.

Over 150 Long boarders, Shortboarders and SUP exponents are expected to compete in the unique event which is sanctioned and presented by Surfing South Africa in association with the World Surf League.

For the second year in a row a World Surf League Longboard Speciality Event for Men and Women will take pride of place at the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic and there is R18000 on offer to the WSL competitors alone. In addition to the R18000 that goes to the finalists in the Men’s and Women’s WSL Speciality event a prize purse of R9 000 will be shared by the longboarders who reach the finals in the Over 40 and Over 23 divisions.

An additional R18 000 will be on offer to competitors in the shortboard and SUP divisions making the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic one of the premier events on the annual Surfing South Africa calendar.

While the Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic will showcase the skills of many of South Africa’s top Long boarders, Surfer’s and Stand Up Paddlers, it will also support a Surfing South Africa Outreach initiative, sponsored by Tiger’s Milk.

This initiative will take place at Surfer’s Corner from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, June 11th, and will involve about 60 young surfers from of community based outreach programmes uses surfing to change the lives of marginalised youth. The programme will be coordinated by Surfing South Africa Development Officer, Danielle Johnson, and members of the Muizenberg based S.W.O.T Surf Club.

Although the Outreach programme is geared towards giving surfers from disadvantaged communities the opportunity to participate in a team focussed surfing contest, the main objective of the initiative is enjoyment. In addition all of the young surfers from the eight outreach groups that will receive, refreshments and meals which will be provided by Tiger’s Milk and their suppliers.

Surfers will compete in a Tag Team event which is a form of Surfing Relay that will see teams made up of boys and girls competing against each other. In this way organisers involve all participants in a fun surfing contest on the day. The that reaches the Finals will all receive commemorative medals.

The Tiger’s Milk Winter Classic itself will once again be run from inside the Tiger’s Milk Restaurant which overlooks the contest arena and from this vantage point officials and restaurant patrons will have the best view of the action in the water.