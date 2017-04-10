Translate to: 

Results from nipper nationals in PE

Granville Zeegers of Mossel Bay fighting it out for fourth position in the flags U9 competition at the Nipper National Championships in Port Elizabeth.
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The General Tyre Lifesaving South Africa (GT LSA) Nipper Nationals took place at King's Beach in Port Elizabeth from 6 to 8 April.
 
The nationals saw 24 lifesaving clubs and more than 800 nippers from along the entire coastal stretch of South Africa competing. Of these were 14 from the Southern Cross Surf Lifesaving Club, situated at De Bakke Beach.
Adverse sea and weather conditions played a huge part in some of the surf events being cancelled.
 
The nippers, aged from eight to 13, took part in events which included beach flags, beach runs, beach sprints, surf swim, run swim run, board and bodyboard races.
 
KZN came first, second were Lifesaving WC and third, Eastern Province. Southern Cross was represented in the Western Cape team by Cushe Josephs.
 
Some of the Southern Cross team's notable performances:
In the U13 boys' category, Cushe Josephs won a silver medal for beach sprints and was placed eighth for beach flags.
 
In the U9 boys' category, Granville Zeegers came fourth in both flags and sprints. Zane Briesies came seventh in flags.
 
Chloë Ackermann, Zack Briesies and Shaegon Keffers all advanced to semi-finals if their respective age groups in flags and beach flags.
 
 
The Southern Cross Nippers team that went to Port Elizabeth to compete in the General Tyre-LSA Nipper National Championships.
 
15:54 (GMT+2), Wed, 03 May 2017
