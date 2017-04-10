Grassridge wind farm to fuel change through surfing

Waves 4 Change – Port Elizabeth

SURFING NEWS - In November 2016 Waves for Change (W4C) and the Grassridge Wind Farm’s “Grassroots Youth Development” (“GYD”) teamed up to help change the lives of children living in impoverished areas of Port Elizabeth, by establishing a W4C site on St George Beach outside Motherwell.

Six months in,45 children already visit the site each week to participate in a dedicated programme of surf therapy, with the target being a hundred by the end of the year.

The programme at Port Elizabeth is operated by site manager Siyavuya Ntabeni and four W4C coaches from the local community. Working with children who suffer from acute emotional and psychological stress, the team deliver a curriculum of Surf Therapy designed to help the children cope with the adverse circumstances they endure in their daily lives.

Since the Port Elizabeth programme began, there have already been noted improvements in the attending children’s wellbeing, with a significant increase in their confidence, trust and feeling of belonging.

“Of the 45 children currently attending, nearly a quarter report having hunger issues; a quarter report abuse by an adult; three quarters have had to face the trauma of a death at home; and almost half have a family member in prison. This gives you a picture of types of children we are working with and an indication of the issues they have.

We are delighted and proud of what these kids have achieved in the past six months through coming to Waves for Change – I am often told by parents and teachers about the improvements in their behavior; that coupled with the smiles of the kids’ faces when they catch their first wave shows what we are doing here is working.”

Attesting to the success of the programme so far, site manager Siya explains: