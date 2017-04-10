Translate to: 

Grassridge wind farm to fuel change through surfing

Grassridge wind farm to fuel change through surfing
Waves 4 Change – Port Elizabeth
SURFING NEWS - In November 2016 Waves for Change (W4C) and the Grassridge Wind Farm’s “Grassroots Youth Development” (“GYD”) teamed up to help change the lives of children living in impoverished areas of Port Elizabeth, by establishing a W4C site on St George Beach outside Motherwell.
 
Six months in,45 children already visit the site each week to participate in a dedicated programme of surf therapy, with the target being a hundred by the end of the year.

The programme at Port Elizabeth is operated by site manager Siyavuya Ntabeni and four W4C coaches from the local community. Working with children who suffer from acute emotional and psychological stress, the team deliver a curriculum of Surf Therapy designed to help the children cope with the adverse circumstances they endure in their daily lives.
 
Since the Port Elizabeth programme began, there have already been noted improvements in the attending children’s wellbeing, with a significant increase in their confidence, trust and feeling of belonging.

Attesting to the success of the programme so far, site manager Siya explains:

“Of the 45 children currently attending, nearly a quarter report having hunger issues; a quarter report abuse by an adult; three quarters have had to face the trauma of a death at home; and almost half have a family member in prison. This gives you a picture of types of children we are working with and an indication of the issues they have.
 
We are delighted and proud of what these kids have achieved in the past six months through coming to Waves for Change – I am often told by parents and teachers about the improvements in their behavior; that coupled with the smiles of the kids’ faces when they catch their first wave shows what we are doing here is working.”
 
08:27 (GMT+2), Wed, 26 April 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

The Shack
The Shack
The Shack is based on the New York Times best-selling novel with over 22...
Fast & Furious 8
Fast & Furious 8
Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have...
Going in Style
Going in Style
Oscar winners Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby), Michael Caine (The...
Silence
Silence
Martin Scorsese's Silence tells the story of two Christian missionaries...
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village
Smurfs: The Lost Village is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated adventure...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
How do the long weekends affect your work productivity?
It doesn't affect me because I work on public holidays
George Herald 40%
I love it because I can take time off
George Herald 60%
Men
Women
Search
R79
I'm a 41 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 30 and 50.
Bongs1980
I'm a 37 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 22 and 33.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up