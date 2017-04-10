Translate to: 

Corona Durban Surf Pro

Men’s event winner Michael February (Kommetjie) and runner-up Matt McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay) celebrate their wins. Photo: WSL / Thurtell
SURFING NEWS - Michael February and Zoe McDougall claimed the Men’s and Women’s titles at the Corona Durban Surf Pro presented by Quiksilver and Roxy which was completed in glassy half to one metre waves at Dairy Beach on Sunday.

The top seeds in their respective QS1,000 rated events both delivered come-from-behind victories, producing high scoring rides in the pressure-packed dying minutes of their Finals to lift the trophies, pocket the bulk of the prize-money and add 1,000 precious points to their WSL Qualifying series rankings.

The JQS1,000 18-and –under event titles went to Adin Masencamp (Strand) and Kayla Nogueira (uMhlanga) both of whom led for the bulk of their respective final encounters, with Masencamp posting a pair of nine point rides that left his rivals combo’d and needing to replace both their counting scores.

February (Kommetjie), ranked No. 26 on the QS leaderboard and wearing the zebra striped Skullcandy rankings leader’s vest in Durban, has been the inform surfer throughout the City Surf Series and advanced to his third successive final after earning totals in the high teens in virtually every heat he contested.

Up against fellow QS campaigner Matt McGillivray (Jeffreys Bay), February started the final with a couple of mid-range scores before being overtaken by his opponent, but came back with an excellent nine point ride in the last couple of minutes to secure his second victory in April.

“I started the final with two mediocre rides and then Matt overtook me with that 7.8 he got under my priority, and then added a 6.3,” said February. “After sitting for nine minutes with priority I lost it on a small wave, so I was super nervous. But with three minutes to go probably the best wave of the heat came through and gave me the chance to get that 9.0.”

“I’m super happy to get another win and extend my rankings lead. These City Surf Series events have been great, they fill the gap between the two QS6,000 events in Australia early in the year and the bigger events here and overseas still to come. The momentum I’ve built up will really help me in Japan next month.”
 
