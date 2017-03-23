9 SA swimmers qualify for Worlds

Chad le Clos.

The 200m breaststroke was a very rewarding race for five of Mzansi’s youth hopefuls when Daniel Swanepoel, Duncan Rudolph, Bailey Musgrave, Likith Prema and Michael Houlie all confirmed their Junior qualifications. Swanepoel won the race in 2:15.83 to Rudolph’s 2:18.09, Musgrave’s 2:18.26, Prema’s 2:19.41 and Houlie’s 2:19.63.

SWIMMING NEWS - The 2017 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban successfully concluded on Saturday with a total of twenty-four Junior and eight Senior Fina World Championships qualifications, as well as four Deaf Olympics and seven World Para Swimming Championships qualifiers.Chad le Clos celebrated the confirmation of his third qualification time for Hungary in the 100m butterfly when he clocked a fast 51.29, followed by Ryan Coetzee (53.29) and Ralph Goveia (54.30), while Brad Tandy and Zane Waddell were all smiles in the 50m freestyle final, claiming the gold and silver in Fina World Championships qualification times of 21.97 and 22.41, respectively. Douglas Erasmus won the bronze in 22.63.Finishing over two seconds ahead of the pack, Brent Szurdoki scooped the gold in the 1500m freestyle with an Fina Word Championships Qualification time of 15:11.22 to the 15:12.79 requirement, while Jarryd Baxter and Chad Michau booked their place to the Junior competition in the USA in qualifying times of 15:36.22 and 15.58.81, respectively.Rebecca Meder’s outstanding performance in the 400m individual medley earned her the top spot in the event with a Fina Junior World Championships qualification time of 4:48.49, ahead of Samantha Randle in 4:55.12 and Kate Beavon in 4:57.63.