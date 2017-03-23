SA swimmers qualify for Worlds

Cameron van der Burgh.

In the 100m butterfly, Dune Coetzee confirmed her Fina Junior World Championships qualification time when she won the silver in the event in 1:01.04 ahead of Hannah McLean-Leonard in 1:01.57 and behind Seychelles’ Felicity Passon in 1:00.88.

SWIMMING NEWS - The South African swim stars continued to showcase their skills and determination on the second day of the SA National Aquatic Championships taking place in Durban at the Kings Park Aquatics Centre on Tuesday.Cameron van der Burgh cruised to a sterling finish in the 100m breaststroke, clocking a Fina World Championships qualification time of 59.73, while Daniel Swanepoel (18), Bryce Skea (17) and Michael Houlie (16) all confirmed their Junior qualification times.The silver in the event was claimed by Alaric Basson in 1:02.62.Myles Brown was on top of the world in the 200m freestyle semifinal, as he posted his first Fina World Championships qualification time of 1:47.51, to the 1:47.73 requirements and overtook Chad le Clos, who finished second in 1:49.47.Jarryd Baxter (18), who finished third, scooped his second Fina Junior World Championships qualification time in 1:49.79 and Timothy Sates (18) added his name to the list in 1:52.94.