Sea Harvest Vic Bay Gromcomp kicks off this weekend

Joshe Faulkner of Jeffreys Bay – U18 Boys top seed.

Due to the number of surfers who have entered the eight divisions and the nearly fifty heats that will need to be completed by Sunday afternoon, organizers have planned a 07:30 start on both days of competition.

SOUTHERN CAPE SURFING NEWS - For the first time in five years Victoria Bay will host a premier Surfing South Africa event when the Sea Harvest Vic Bay Gromcomp takes place at this famous surf spot this weekend.Thanks to the determination of an energetic organizing committee headed up by Cornelia Gericke and Thalia Pollock, South Africa’s top junior boys and girls will get an opportunity to compete in a South African Surf Tour event at one of the best right hand point breaks in South Africa.Thanks to sponsorship from Sea Harvest and support from the Lotto surfers in the U10, U12, U14, U16 and U18 divisions will be able to secure some of the SA Surf Tour Ratings Points that are on offer at this event.Just over 90 surfers from all corners of South Africa will make their way down to the District of Eden to compete in the second contest on the 2017 Surfing South Africa domestic surfing series. In addition to the ratings points on offers, finalists will share R14500 in prize money which is drawn from the entry fees paid by the participants.