Margaret River Pro's future uncertain

The World Surf League says discussions are underway, but the 2018 season is yet to be finalised.

SURFING NEWS - Margaret River's place on pro surfing's international circuit may be in doubt as officials of the sport's peak body deliberate over the future of the tournament at one of Western Australia's most iconic breaks.

Locals say they are prepared to fight hard to keep the Margaret River Pro amid strong speculation it is about to be dropped as a World Championship Tour event.



Aussie six-time world champion Stephanie Gilmore and reigning men's world champ John John Florence have voiced their support for the event, which is scheduled to begin today in Margaret River in WA's south west.



World Surf League commissioner Kieren Perrow said discussions were underway with local government, communities and Surfing WA, but a schedule for the 2018 season is yet to be finalised.



The Margaret River Pro is one of the few events on the international tour to offer three breaks to cater for varying conditions, a factor Gilmore considers to weigh heavily in its favour.

"To see the World Surf League and local government commit to making the event as mobile as it is, I think that that's a really big point for everyone to stop and think, 'OK, this event should stay'.



Florence, who won the event in 2015, said he was supportive of the tour returning in 2018.



"It's definitely one of the events with the most variety of waves that allows us to surf in all conditions," he said.



"It's one of my favourite places to come to on the whole tour."

The Margaret River Pro is one of three event locations on the Australian leg of the tour, after Snapper Rocks in Queensland and Bells Beach in Victoria.



Locals say it provides a welcome boost to the local economy, which is largely seasonal and tourism-dependent, as well as the town's international profile.



Local business owner Helen Thompson said business owners in the town are worried about the uncertainty surrounding the event.



"Everybody's quite concerned that we'll lose it because although we've got a love-hate relationship with it, it does bring a lot of money to town and it's a really exciting event," Ms Thompson said.

Local surfboard shaper and repairer John Dutton said the annual event sees a sharp rise in business come into town, while also giving local surfers a chance to fraternise with the touring professionals.



"It's all systems go and you've got to be on hand 24 hours a day because you never know who will rock up wanting a board fixed for the next day," Mr Dutton said.



"One day it'll be Kelly Slater and the next it's John John Florence. It's good to see them because you see them on television and they seem like pretty nice guys and when they come in here you find out they actually are."