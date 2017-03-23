Max Elkington on winning streak at Billabong Junior series

Caption: Max Elkington (Kommetjie) on his way to victory in the U16 Boys division of the Billabong Junior Series presented by All Aboard Travel in Port Elizabeth on Sunday. Photo: Billabong / McGregor

Billabong Junior Series pres. by All Aboard Travel – Event #1 – Port Elizabeth

SURFING NEWS - Max Elkington continued his phenomenal winning streak by claiming his 15th national age group event title when he clinched the U16 Boys crown in the Billabong Junior Series presented All Aboard Travel at Loch Ness in Port Elizabeth on Sunday.The first of four surfing events that will crown champions in five age divisions for boys and girls for the 20th successive year in October was held in good waves at the Pipe in Port Elizabeth on Saturday before small waves and onshore winds saw organisers move to the open ocean ‘wildside’ where the finals were completed in tricky head-high surf.Elkington, 15, caught the best wave that came through in the final and belted a series of radical manoeuvres to register his sixth consecutive Billabong Junior Series event win, pocketing R1,200 and taking the early lead in the series rankings. Fellow Kommetjie resident Eli Beukes hung onto second place ahead of Bryce Du Preez (East London) and Dillon Hendricks (Jeffreys Bay) who were third and fourth respectively.In the U16 Girls’, Kayla Nogueira of Umhlanga turned the tables on S’Nenhlanhla Makhubu of Durban (who won the series title last year) in a tightly fought duel where the winning points were scored on the last ride of the final. Tayla de Coning (East London) and Zoe Steyn (East London) took the minor places.The U14 Boys was another tight affair with Daniel Emslie, up from the U12 division last year, found the best backup wave after all four finalists registered one good ride each. Nate Spalding (Durban), Mitch du Preez (East London) and Travis Pearce (Kommetjie) finished in that order.Kayla Nogueira secured her second title at the event when she dominated the U14 Girls division, winning each heat she contested including the final where she finished in front of Lisa van Heerden (Jeffreys Bay) and Aimee du Preez (East London). Caroline Brown (Hout Bay) incurred a priority interference penalty that saw her lose one of her two counting rides and she dropped from second to fourth place.The U12 Boys title went to Kyra Bennie (Vredehoek) who convincingly beat local pair Nathan Plomaritis and C-Jay Posthumus with Ethan Currin (East London) in fourth. The U12 Girls result was also affected by an interference call that saw Lisa van Heerden relegated to second spot behind winner Zia Hendricks (Jeffreys Bay), with Emma Bedser (East London) and Luanne Hurst (Cape Town) collecting third and fourth places.The newly introduced U10 division was completed in tricky waves at the Pipe before the event was moved and was dominated by Sergio Nogueira (Umhlanga). Three East London surfers,Davey Emslie, Michael Russel and Josh Malherbe finished second to fourth in the youngest division in the series events, which is supported by Sea Harvest.Luke Slijpen (Llandudno) boosted the best aerial manoeuvre during the VonZipper Airshow and took home R2,000 from the winner-takes all 30 minute heat, while Davey Emslie was awarded the Billabong Best Claim of the Contest and a hamper of Billabong products.1 Max Elkington (Kommetjie) R1,2002 Eli Beukes (Kommetjie) R8003 Bryce du Preez (East London) R6004 Dillon Hendricks (Jeffreys Bay) R4001 Kayla Nogueira (Umhlanga) R1,1002 S’Nenhlanhla Makhubu (Durban) R7503 Tayla de Coning (East London) R5504 Zoe Steyn (East London) R3501 Daniel Emslie (East London) R1,2002 Nate Spalding (Durban) R8003 Mitch du Preez (East London) R6004 Travis Pearce (Kommetjie) R4001 Kayla Nogueira (Umhlanga) R1,2002 Lisa van Heerden (Jeffreys Bay) R7503 Aimee du Preez (East London) R5504 Caroline Brown (Hout Bay) R4001 Kyra Bennie (Vredehoek) R1,2002 Nathan Plomaritis (Port Elizabeth) R8003 C-Jay Posthumus (Port Elizabeth) R6004 Ethan Currin (East London) R4001 Zia Hendricks (Jeffreys Bay) R1,0002 Lisa van Heerden (Jeffreys Bay) R7003 Emma Bedser (East London) R5004 Luanne Hurst (Cape Town) R3001 Sergio Nogueira (Umhlanga) R9002 Davey Emslie (East London) R4503 Michael Russel (East London)R350