Translate to: 

Kelly Slater in war of words with Gold Coast surfing pioneer

Kelly Slater in war of words with Gold Coast surfing pioneer
Kelly Slater competing at the Quiksilver Pro.
SURFING NEWS - A War of words has erupted between 11-time world champion Kelly Slater and Gold Coast surfing pioneer Peter Drouyn – formerly transgender surfer Westerly Windina – over claims concerning Slater’s wave machine idea.

Slater, a quarter-finalist in the weekend’s Quiksilver Pro world championship season-opener at Snapper Rocks, has staunchly rejected the claims his idea was not original, aired last week in Tracks magazine.
 
The American surfing superstar and business partner Adam Fincham, an aerospace engineering professor, have built the world’s most perfect artificial wave in inland California, blowing the surfing world’s collective mind when it was unveiled in late 2015.

The World Surf League recently bought a majority stake in the Kelly Slater Wave Pool company, with speculation the park could be used for world championship events.

But Drouyn, a former Australian surfing champion who in the 1970s invented the man-on-man competition format still used in surf contests today, claims the Slater wave pool is similar to the ‘Wave Generator’ he created in 1979.
 
The trained civil engineer and lawyer admitted his patent had expired but claimed he was told he would be “involved” in the wave pool project if it got off the ground.

Now a Housing Commission battler, Drouyn, 67, says he has never been compensated for his man-on-man revolution.

“So now I suffer once more,” the flamboyant National Institute of Dramatic Art graduate told Tracks. 
 
09:04 (GMT+2), Wed, 22 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 91%
No
George Herald 9%
Men
Women
Search
FoundMe
I'm a 52 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
shuttlra
I'm a 54 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 36 and 52.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up