Translate to: 

James wins double handed racing

James wins double handed racing
James Hellstrom seen here rounding the weather mark in a race at the Knysna Yacht Club regatta, was the George Lakes Yacht Club's top sailor at that event and topped the leader board in Sunday's racing. Photo: Alastair Fraser
SAILING NEWS - Double handed racing, which encourages the use of the crewed boats as opposed to the more popular single handed boats, were on the agenda at Sunday's racing at the George Lakes Yacht Club (GLYC).
 
It was just Dave and Fay Jones, on their Sonnet, David Laing and John Marc Olivier (Fireball), and Malcolm Osborne and Eurios Horne (Sprog) who took up on this opportunity. In addition James and Robyn Hellstrom and Henry Paine sailed their Lasers and Hans Delport mastered the conditions on his Hobie 14.
 
In the race the Hobie 14 was able to complete the course well ahead of the rest, with the Fireball not quite as accomplished due to the new crew combination. James Hellstrom had no problem with the conditions, which had strong gusts over 20 knots spreading over Island Lake.
 
He established a good lead ahead of Henry and Robyn to be the overall winner on corrected time. Robyn (on Laser 4.7) got 2nd place ahead of Henry, despite being nearly two minutes behind.
 
GLYC faired well last weekend at the Knysna inter club regatta with their youth team, on Dabchicks, cleaning up the Junior Inter Club Trophy. The Dabchicks filled the podium in this category, with Chris Kennedy in first place, Matthew de Villiers second and Kirstie Gehrung third.
 
In the Senior Inter Club Trophy, GLYC was narrowly beaten into second place by the sailors of Redhouse Y.C. Top sailors for GLYC were James Hellstrom (third overall), John Marc Olivier, David Laing & Chris du Toit, Henry Paine and Robyn Hellstrom.
 
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news' 
09:03 (GMT+2), Tue, 21 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Kong: Skull Island
Kong: Skull Island
The producers of Godzilla reimagine the origins of one the most powerful...
T2: Trainspotting
T2: Trainspotting
After 20 years abroad, Mark Renton returns to Scotland and reunites with...
Logan: The Wolverine
Logan: The Wolverine
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hide...
A Dog's Purpose
A Dog's Purpose
A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several...
The Great Wall (3D)
The Great Wall (3D)
European mercenaries searching for black powder become embroiled in the...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Do you think animal abusers should get the same punishment as woman & child abusers?
Yes
George Herald 89%
No
George Herald 11%
Men
Women
Search
SundanceKid007
I'm a 51 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 38 and 52.
Mav_WP
I'm a 46 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up