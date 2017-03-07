James wins double handed racing

James Hellstrom seen here rounding the weather mark in a race at the Knysna Yacht Club regatta, was the George Lakes Yacht Club's top sailor at that event and topped the leader board in Sunday's racing. Photo: Alastair Fraser

SAILING NEWS - Double handed racing, which encourages the use of the crewed boats as opposed to the more popular single handed boats, were on the agenda at Sunday's racing at the George Lakes Yacht Club (GLYC).

It was just Dave and Fay Jones, on their Sonnet, David Laing and John Marc Olivier (Fireball), and Malcolm Osborne and Eurios Horne (Sprog) who took up on this opportunity. In addition James and Robyn Hellstrom and Henry Paine sailed their Lasers and Hans Delport mastered the conditions on his Hobie 14.

In the race the Hobie 14 was able to complete the course well ahead of the rest, with the Fireball not quite as accomplished due to the new crew combination. James Hellstrom had no problem with the conditions, which had strong gusts over 20 knots spreading over Island Lake.

He established a good lead ahead of Henry and Robyn to be the overall winner on corrected time. Robyn (on Laser 4.7) got 2nd place ahead of Henry, despite being nearly two minutes behind.

GLYC faired well last weekend at the Knysna inter club regatta with their youth team, on Dabchicks, cleaning up the Junior Inter Club Trophy. The Dabchicks filled the podium in this category, with Chris Kennedy in first place, Matthew de Villiers second and Kirstie Gehrung third.

In the Senior Inter Club Trophy, GLYC was narrowly beaten into second place by the sailors of Redhouse Y.C. Top sailors for GLYC were James Hellstrom (third overall), John Marc Olivier, David Laing & Chris du Toit, Henry Paine and Robyn Hellstrom.

'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'