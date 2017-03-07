Nelson Mandela Bay to host SA Grommet Surfing Games

National junior team member and Billabong team surfer, Joshe Faulkner. Photo: Grant Beck.

NATIONAL NEWS - Over 120 surfers representing eight Districts out of three Provinces will compete in the historical 25th edition of the Billabong South African Grommet Games presented by Sea Harvest, at Pollock Beach in Nelson Mandela Bay from Saturday to next Tuesday (March 18th to 21st).This unique surfing tournament is supported by Billabong, Sea Harvest, the Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa and the National Lotteries Commission and will get under way on Friday March 17th at 7.00pm when the official opening function takes place in the Victoria Park Grey Primary School Hall in Walmer.The SA Grommet Games began as the Development Championships and was Introduced into South African surfing culture after unification in 1991 as part of Surfing’s commitment to transformation and development. The objective of the event in 1991 was to give young surfers from different backgrounds, communities and cultures the opportunity to participate in a an event that not only had a competitive element but also focused on fun and camaraderie.Many South African surfers who began their competitive surfing careers at this event have gone on to compete at National and International level and are evidence that the strategy behind the presenting of the annual grommet Games is sound.The Billabong SA Grommet Games presented by sea Harvest continues to be a premier event on the annual surfing south Africa calendar and is regarded by Surfing South Africa as a vital and important tournament. It certainly takes its place with distinction alongside other major National events and is a defining tournament on the Surfing South Africa calendar.