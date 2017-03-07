Surfer's Circle Walk of Fame in honour of legends

Originally mooted by the organisers of the hugely successful Surfers’ Corner ‘60’s Reunion in 2010, it took four years of tireless effort by the Muizenberg Improvement District (MID), and in particular their Beach representative Peter Wright, to obtain permission from the local authorities to use the circle for a national surfing monument.

NATIONAL NEWS - South Africa’s first national monument dedicated to preserving and promoting the heritage of surfing will be officially opened when the plaques honouring the first 30 inductees into the Surfers’ Circle Walk of Fame are unveiled at Muizenberg in Cape Town on Sunday 19 March.Featuring Pioneers, Legends and World Champions who contributed to the development and growth of the country’s surfing lifestyle and sport prior to 1992, 25 years ago, the monument has been seven years in the making and will be formally opened by 1977 world surfing champion Shaun Tomson.The day’s activities comprise the public unveiling ceremony at the monument on the traffic circle in the centre of Surfers’ Corner at 11am, followed by a private function for the inductees, their families and invited dignitaries where each honouree will be presented with a certificate commemorating the auspicious occasion.Surfers’ Corner in Muizenberg is considered the birthplace of surfing in South Africa since Heather Price became the first South African to be recorded riding waves standing up on a surfboard there in 1919. It was recognised as one of the world’s top 20 surf towns by National Geographic in 2013.