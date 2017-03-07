iLembe Surfriders part of Surfing SA family

iLembe surfers preparing for the upcoming SA Grommet Games in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Thanks to hard work by Surfing South Africa Vice President Bongani Xulu and with the support of the Kwadukuza Mayor and a committed group of volunteers the iLembe Surfriders were formed at an AGM a few weeks ago.

NATIONAL NEWS - Surfing South Africa has welcomed the Ilembe Surfriders to the South African surfing family. They join eThekweni, Ugu and King Cetswayo as the fourth District in the KZN Surfriders Association, which is of one of four provinces that make up Surfing South Africa.Based in the Kwadukuza Municipality, which hosts the huge international Ballito Pro every July, the iLembe Surfriders draw their members from Ballito, Salt Rock and surrounding areas.ilembe Surfriders become the ninth District within Surfing South Africa and are the first new affiliate in over thirty years. Already boasting a strong membership of over 90 surfers, iLembe will send a full team of surfers to join their counterparts at the 25th Billabong SA Grommet Games presented by Sea Harvest in Port Elizabeth from March 17th – 21st.