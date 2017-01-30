Translate to: 

Japan to host VISSLA junior surfing champs

Japan to host VISSLA junior surfing champs
Yuji Nishi is part of a strong generation of Surfing youth coming out of Japan. Nishi took the individual Copper Medal in the Boys U-16 Division at the 2016 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship. Photo: ISA / Sean Evans.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The International Surfing Association (ISA) is pleased to announce that the 2017 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship will gather Surfing’s top 18 and under surfers to represent their nations and compete for Gold from September 23 to October 1 in Japan.
 
The event will take place at the superb break of Okuragahama beach in Hyuga City on Japan’s southern island of Kyushu.
 
VISSLA, an innovative surf lifestyle brand, has committed to sustain their role as Title Sponsor of the event, continuing their strong, four-year support of the ISA and Surfing’s youth that started at the 2014 VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in Ecuador.

The announcement comes on the back of the International Olympic Committee’s decision in August of 2016 to include Surfing in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. With Surfing’s rapidly growing popularity and strong youth appeal in Japan, the VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship will set a precedent of world-class Surfing that fans can expect to witness when the sport makes its Olympic debut at Chiba’s Shidashita beach in the 2020 Games.

The VISSLA ISA World Junior Surfing Championship is the largest junior Surfing contest in the world, with the 2016 edition in the Azores breaking participation records for the second consecutive year with 371 athletes from 39 countries.

The event has proven to provide a glimpse of the future stars of the sport ever since legendary surfer Tom Curren won the Gold Medal at the inaugural edition in 1980.
 
Other top professional surfers that have launched their careers with ISA Junior Gold Medals include Gabriel Medina, Julian Wilson, Jordy Smith, Filipe Toledo, Owen Wright, Leonardo Fioravanti, Stephanie Gilmore, Sally Fitzgibbons, Laura Enever, Tatiana Weston-Webb and Tyler Wright. The 2017 edition of the event in Japan will define the future stars of Surfing, those that could potentially be the first surfers to represent their nations in the Olympic Games. 
 
07:23 (GMT+2), Fri, 03 March 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
What do you think is the main cause of deaths on South African roads?
Speed
George Herald 75%
Alchohol
George Herald 19%
Unroadworthy vehicles
George Herald 6%
Men
Women
Search
Betterthanyourex69
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 50.
Lovealwayswins
I'm a 56 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 25 and 45.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up