Phelps calls for urgent doping reform

Micheal Phelps.

"We need to find whatever the way is to figure out this issue. If that's more money, it's more money," Phelps added.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - US swimming legend Michael Phelps called for an urgent overhaul of global anti-doping procedures on Tuesday as the top American drug czar accused the International Olympic Committee of dragging its feet over reform.Phelps, the most decorated Olympic athlete of all time who retired after last year's Rio Games, told US lawmakers investigating doping on Capitol Hill that the IOC should make more resources available to the World Anti-Doping Agency."In my opinion this is something that needs to be handled today," Phelps told the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on oversight and investigations.