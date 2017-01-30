Translate to: 

Venter, De Jager win River Mile titles

Venter, De Jager win River Mile titles
Woodridge matric pupil Amica de Jager won her first SPAR River Mile title at the SPAR Summer Festival. Image: www.rnews.co.za
NATIONAL NEWS - Teenagers Ian Venter and Amica de Jager capitalised on good swimming conditions to record their maiden wins in the River Mile feature events at the Spar Summer Festival in the resort town of Cannonville just outside Port Elizabeth on Sunday.

Pearson scholar Venter (Aquabear) and Woodridge College’s De Jager (Liquid Lines) made amends for previous disappointments in the historic open water event, which was celebrating its 93rd anniversary this year.

Venter was pipped at the post by Daniel Jones last year, but this time he made no mistake and built up a lead in the second half of the race to emerge first from the water.

He was followed by close rival and Aquabear teammate Nicolas Adams, with Cullen Biddulph (Infinity Swim) in third place.

De Jager, runner-up for the past two years, was in a class of her own as she created a gap of 10 metres over Kirsten Marriott (Bay Eagle Swim) with about 250 metres to go and held that until the end.

Payton Horton (Team Watersmart) emerged from a bunch finish to take third place on the podium.

After coming so close last year, the 17-year-old Venter said he was overjoyed at nailing down the victory.

“I really wanted to get this win,” he said.

“It’s an awesome event with a lot of history and it is one of the few local swims I hadn’t won. So getting it for the first time is very cool.”

Venter said he took it fairly cautiously in the first half after having driven back from Cape Town last night where he swam in the national Grand Prix Series on Saturday.

“I wasn’t sure how I would feel, so for the first half of the race I just sat back a bit and let some of the other guys do the work.

“At the halfway mark I felt good and I managed to pull away to create a bit of a gap.”

Venter said he felt fairly comfortable, especially compared to last year when Jones edged him on the line.

“I checked every now and then on the gap and just made sure I kept my distance.”

Both Venter and De Jager said the conditions were good for swimming. Although there was a slight wind into them, they said swimming with the tide made it relatively comfortable.

De Jager was overjoyed with her swim, although she said she was on edge until the finish.
 
09:19 (GMT+2), Mon, 27 February 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Denial
Denial
Acclaimed writer and historian Deborah E. Lipstadt must battle for...
Live by night
Live by night
A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the...
The Lego Batman movie
The Lego Batman movie
In the irreverent spirit of fun that made “The LEGO®...
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (3d)
Xander Cage is left for dead after an incident, though he secretly returns...
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Hoener Met Die Rooi Skoene
Terwyl sy een aand weer lustig voorklets op die foon, vermoor iemand haar...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Finance minister Pravin Gordan says they considered a VAT increase for the 2017 budget, but that an increase should be fine-tuned so that poor people do not have to pay more. Are you willing to pay increased VAT on so-called ‘sin-items’ (alcohol, cigarettes, chocolates, confectionary, certain cuts of prime beef etc) and luxury goods so that basic items can be exempt or remain at 14%?
Yes, the privileged has a responsibility to pay for the poor.
George Herald 36%
No, everyone, regardless of income, should contribute to the state coffers. There’s no such thing as a free lunch.
George Herald 12%
Not as long as our taxes are disappearing down a bottomless pit without recourse.
George Herald 52%
Men
Women
Search
Beertjie_883
I'm a 45 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 35 and 45.
Casa_B
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up