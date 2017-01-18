Translate to: 

8 Exciting young QS surfers to watch in 2017

There are hundreds of mind-blowing surfers on the Qualifying Series that you don't want to miss.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Keyword: Young. Because clearly, there are hundreds of mind-blowing surfers on the Qualifying Series that you don't want to miss.
 
But for the following list, (inspired by 17-year-old Ethan Ewing's recent Championship Tour qualification) we're focusing on young surfers in the 21-ish-and-under category that we expect huge things from in 2017.

But don't forget the other keyword: Exciting. Because that's the other reason we've picked the following QS grinders.
 
Guys on the list like Griffin Colapinto put on a few performances last year that were definitely bigger than their britches. Or guys like Seth Moniz, who are currently dismantling their heroes at Pipe to kick off their QS campaigns.

Regardless, be on the lookout for these 8 stunners…
 
Griffin Colapinto
Age: 18
Last year's QS finish: 32nd
Why him: Energetic, stylish and not afraid to throw caution to the wind, San Clemente's Griffin Colapinto is quite possibly the USA's brightest young CT hopeful. Increasingly comfortable in a variety of surf far from his grovelly Orange County breaks (save Lowers), Griffin won last year's Pipe Pro Junior and Los Cabos Open events. Then, after a Round of 24 win, stomping that Hail Mary heard around the world at Haleiwa to punctuate his charge. At just 18, men 10 years his senior are now considering Griffin a certified threat in heats.
 
Yago Dora
Age: 20
Last year's QS finish: 43rd
Why him: Because maybe you had the ever-entertaining Yago Dora pegged as a freesurfing video guy. Nope. Sure, he's had awe-inspiring parts in Volcom's latest movies like True to This and Psychic Migrations, but Yago's trying to qualify, finishing within the top 50 this past year. With a dad who's actually coached Adriano de Souza to his World Title, expect Yago to translate his video flair and aerial antics into heat-winning combo strategies.
 
Seth Moniz
Age: 19
Last year's QS finish: 142
Why him: Sure, his last year's finish wasn't anything to hang his hat on, but the thing is, Seth is improving at an astonishing rate. Last year was also Seth's first year dabbling on the QS, as he could barely get into any 10K or 6K events. But sparring with the likes of fellow Hawaiians Zeke Lau and brother Josh at home is definitely honing Seth's edge for the coming QS season. And if that isn't enough for you, the young man just beat Bruce Irons and Kelly Slater in the same heat at pumping 8-foot Backdoor during the Volcom Pipe Pro a couple of days ago. 
 
08:32 (GMT+2), Thu, 09 February 2017
