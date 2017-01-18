The Youngest Moniz steps into the Limelight

Seth Moniz is the youngest of the famous Moniz surfing clan. Image: twitter.com

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Seth Moniz is the youngest of the famous Moniz surfing clan. His father, Tony, was one of the most respected Hawaiian pros and big wave surfers of the 1980s and 1990s.

Tony and his wife Tammy have five children, who are all exceptional surfers: There's Kelia, a two-time World Longboard Champion, and Josh, who is a former ISA World Junior Champion.

But this winter Seth, with his mix of progressive and hard-charging surf abilities, took a big step into the limelight. With consistent swell on tap, the ever-smiling 19-year-old's efforts at Pipe earned respect and praise from the North Shore community and beyond.

"I felt a lot more confident out at Pipe this year," Moniz told WSL. "I think people are noticing that I want the sets and I'm not going to sit on the shoulder. I wanted to make a statement that I was out there to get the best waves possible."



That attitude netted him some of the heaviest tubes of the winter, as well as a fourth place in the Da Hui Backdoor Shootout. Seth was also the first on hand to help with the rescue of Pipe legend Kalani Chapman, who Seth found floating unconscious after a Pipe wipeout.