Callaghan and Heazlewood take Subway Surf Series Cronulla

Macy Callaghan. Image: twitter.com

Lightening fast goofy-footer Reef Heazlewood capitalised on his solid early round performances, notching up a giant 16.35 heat total (out of a possible 20 points) to take out the Men's division, the highest of the whole event.

Heazlewood, turned the heads of judges and spectators in the final, executing an array of critical turns to claim the top spot on the dais.

"I'm so stoked to take this out and that there was a pulse of waves in the final," said Heazlewood. "Kyuss was definitely in form all event and I knew I'd have to fight hard to beat him. Overall, that was a really fun final."



Despite falling short of the victory, Kyuss King is walking away from the Subway Surf Series with his head held high, following the exciting final with Heazlewood.

King put up a valiant effort in the final, but was unable to find the 8.85 wave score needed to usurp the top spot from Heazlewood.

"That was great to have a heat with Reef," said King. "I really wanted to do well in this event following a poor start at Bells, so I'm stoked to do it here. Hopefully, I can get a few more over the course of the year."



Macy Callaghan continued her tear through 2017, taking out the Women's division. Following her recent victories at the World Junior Championship and the 2017 Carve Pro QS1000, Callaghan continued to blow away her opposition with her trademark style and flair to make it a hat-trick of victories.

Callaghan is now focused on making a solid mark on the Qualifying Series as she attempts to qualify for the World Championship Tour.

