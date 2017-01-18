SA rowing guru declines Aussie offer

Roger Barrow.

“But I will be honest it would have been hard to leave the South African rowing program because I believe that there is so much more we can achieve.”

NATIONAL NEWS - Rumours of his departure prove off the mark as the renowned coach insists he has unfinished business with SA rowers.National rowing coach Roger Barrow has turned down an offer from the Australian federation, opting to stay in South Africa after rumours had emerged that he might jump ship for a more lucrative deal.“I would have loved the challenge. That would have been an awesome and challenging opportunity, and I think as a coach I would have definitely grown,” Barrow told TuksSport in a statement.