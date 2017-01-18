Lasers lead in light conditions

The racing dinghies of George Lakes Yacht Club during race two, with James Hellstrom (left), Charles Norman, Hans Delport on Hobie (centre behind) and the Fireball of David Laing and Chris du Toit (right). Photos: Malcolm Osborne

SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The forecast southwester was a bit late in arriving, so Sunday’s racing at George Lakes Yacht Club on January 15 had to be postponed for a while, until it had filled in sufficiently. This also allowed the dozen sailors time to rig their craft at a more leisurely pace.

The first race eventually got under way at 14:00, half-an-hour later than scheduled. From the start, the lead was taken by Georgiou Divaris, sailing a standard-rig Laser for the first time. He was even able to keep ahead of the Fireball of David Laing and Chris du Toit in the light conditions. Behind were James Hellstrom on Laser Radial and Charles Norman on Laser.

In the similar conditions of race two, the Fireball was able to keep ahead of the Lasers, but again insufficiently far enough to feature on handicap. Divaris was again the leading Laser, with Hellstrom close behind – close enough to get the race win on handicap. Norman was again third.

The fresher wind of race three allowed the Fireball to extend away from the rest of the fleet, but still insufficient to beat the leading Lasers. Divaris was once again the race winner, ahead of Hellstrom, with the Laing Fireball coming up to third place in this race.

At stake was the Realty Homenet Trophy. Two races were sailed for this trophy back in September, with Bill Turner leading. Divaris and Hellstrom did not sail those races. Overall, for the four races to count for this series, the winner is Norman, ahead of Laing and Du Toit.

Sadly, there were no contestants in the junior fleet, where the Tom’s Tavern Trophy was at stake.

ARTICLE: MALCOLM OSBORNE

