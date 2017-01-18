Translate to: 

Lasers lead in light conditions

Lasers lead in light conditions
The racing dinghies of George Lakes Yacht Club during race two, with James Hellstrom (left), Charles Norman, Hans Delport on Hobie (centre behind) and the Fireball of David Laing and Chris du Toit (right). Photos: Malcolm Osborne
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - The forecast southwester was a bit late in arriving, so Sunday’s racing at George Lakes Yacht Club on January 15 had to be postponed for a while, until it had filled in sufficiently. This also allowed the dozen sailors time to rig their craft at a more leisurely pace.
 
The first race eventually got under way at 14:00, half-an-hour later than scheduled. From the start, the lead was taken by Georgiou Divaris, sailing a standard-rig Laser for the first time. He was even able to keep ahead of the Fireball of David Laing and Chris du Toit in the light conditions. Behind were James Hellstrom on Laser Radial and Charles Norman on Laser.
 
In the similar conditions of race two, the Fireball was able to keep ahead of the Lasers, but again insufficiently far enough to feature on handicap. Divaris was again the leading Laser, with Hellstrom close behind – close enough to get the race win on handicap. Norman was again third.
 
The fresher wind of race three allowed the Fireball to extend away from the rest of the fleet, but still insufficient to beat the leading Lasers. Divaris was once again the race winner, ahead of Hellstrom, with the Laing Fireball coming up to third place in this race.
 
At stake was the Realty Homenet Trophy. Two races were sailed for this trophy back in September, with Bill Turner leading. Divaris and Hellstrom did not sail those races. Overall, for the four races to count for this series, the winner is Norman, ahead of Laing and Du Toit.
 
Sadly, there were no contestants in the junior fleet, where the Tom’s Tavern Trophy was at stake.
 
 
ARTICLE: MALCOLM OSBORNE
 
'We bring you the latest Garden Route, Klein Karoo, Hessequa news'
08:11 (GMT+2), Thu, 19 January 2017
Your Comments...
 
Login or Register here.
*To REGISTER you will be directed to the registration page. Once you have completed the registration process, please return to this page.

Weather

Currencies

US Dollar
Pound Sterling
Euro
Australian Dollar
New Zealand Dollar
Canadian Dollar
UAE Dirham
Singapore Dollar
Chinese Yuan

Moon Cycle

CURRENT MOON

Horoscopes

Get your free daily horoscope + free daily forecast below.
Choose your zodiac sign:
  Aries    
March 21 - April 19 		Libra    
September 23 - October 22
  Taurus    
April 20 - May 20 		Scorpio    
October 23 - November 21
  Gemini    
May 21 - June 20 		Sagittarius    
November 22 - December 21
  Cancer    
June 21 - July 22 		Capricorn    
December 22 - January 19
  Leo    
July 23 - August 22 		Aquarius    
January 20 - February 18
  Virgo    
August 23 - September 22 		Pisces    
February 19 - March 20

Movie Trailers

Monster Trucks (3D)
Monster Trucks (3D)
Looking for any way to get away from the life and town he was born into,...
Sing (3D)
Sing (3D)
A koala named Buster Moon has one final chance to restore his theater to...
Assassin's Creed
Assassin's Creed
When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains...
Jou Romeo
Jou Romeo
Wanneer die begroting vir Romeo & Juliet gesny word vir opgraderings...
Passengers
Passengers
A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting...

Games

Air Hockey
Air hockey is one of everyone's favorite challenges! Represent your...
Tennis Champions
 
Mini Pool 3
This is the most advanced edition of the popular online version of Pool...
Domino
In this Digital Domino Game all the rules are the same as the real game....
Fog Sudoku
The classic mind-wracking math puzzle game is now online! With a brad new...
Voting Poll
Are you sticking to your New Year's resolutions?
Yes
George Herald 12%
No
George Herald 6%
I didn't make any
George Herald 82%
Men
Women
Search
alance
I'm a 33 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 18 and 100.
CasaB
I'm a 48 year old man looking to meet women between the ages of 40 and 50.
View more profiles...
More Group Editors Publications & Online Platforms
Copyright © 2017 Group Editors Co PTY Ltd t/a George Herald
Disclaimers | Login | Sign up