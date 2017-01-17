Chad le Clos reveals new coach

Chad le Clos. Image: Sowetan LIVE.

“His coaching record is second-to-none, and I look forward to our journey together.”

The 24-year-old swimmer was admittedly disappointed after he failed to earn a gold medal at the Rio Olympics last year, returning home with two silvers.

Having since split with long-time coach Graham Hill, however, and moving his base from Durban to Cape Town, Le Clos bounced back with renewed vigour to bag three gold medals at the World Short-Course Championships in Windsor in December.

Eager to get his 2017 campaign under way, swimming star Chad le Clos said he was delighted to reveal his new coach, confirming renowned Italian mentor Andrea di Nino would work with him this season. Di Nino is best known for previously guiding former world champions and Olympic silver medallists Milorad Cavic of Serbia and Evgeny Korotyshkin of Russia. "I'm excited to be working with Andrea," Le Clos said in a statement.