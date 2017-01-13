Heavy Hitters Prepare for Opening Day of Shoe City Pro

Tomorrow marks the start of the 2017 Qualifying Series season with the Shoe City Pro QS1,000.

Ian Crane finished the 2016 season with an impressive showing at the Vans World Cup, the Triple Crown contest at Sunset Beach, on Oahu's North Shore, which boosted him to the No. 54 spot on the QS. The San Clemente native wasn't quite satisfied with his overall performance last year, and has a new mental edge in the making.



"I'm really excited to get the new season going after placing just out of the top 50 last year," Crane said. "I did pretty bad all year up until the last event at Sunset which pushed me way up the ratings.

It definitely helped my confidence and put the thought in my mind that I can get results in the big QS events. The 1,000 events are cool, especially the Shoe City Pro in Huntington just because it's close to home and a good way to get back in the groove."

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Tomorrow marks the start of the 2017 Qualifying Series (QS) season with the Shoe City Pro QS1,000. With the opening horn, a plethora of talent will be getting ready to light up the southside break of Huntington Beach, California.One of those talents is 2016 North America Regional QS Champion Kilian Garland, who is focusing this year on some of the higher-ranked events, which have QS ratings of 6,000 and 10,000 points (think: Ballito and the Vans Triple Crown). But, the Santa Barbara native knows the importance of a strong start and will be hoping to find his form early on to set the pace for this season.