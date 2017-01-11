Bells Beach to host opening event of 2017 Subway Surf Series

Bells Beach is set to host the opening event of the World Surf League Australasian Junior Qualifying Series (JQS) this weekend with Event One of the Subway® Surf Series.

Victorian local, India Robinson, is looking forward to kicking off her 2017 competitive season at home after a stellar 2016 which included taking out the Subway Surf Series JQS event on Phillip Island, the same place she won the Aussie Titles.

"It's super exciting to be starting the year at Bells Beach. I have heaps of experience surfing at Bells so I cant wait to get out there again" said Robinson. My main focus this year is winning a couple of Pro Junior events and then qualifying for the World Juniors, so I am hoping to start with a good result at home."



"The Subway Surf Series is an incredible way to gain experience and a great stepping stone into the Qualification series. There are some great locations with some awesome waves that give you a good understanding of all conditions."



Initial forecasts are promising for the event to be held at Bells Beach with the possibility of 4ft+ waves under a westerly airflow throughout the weekend.

