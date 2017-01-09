Translate to: 

Ewing, Colapinto and McGill move on at World Junior Championship

Event favorites Ethan Ewing and Griffin Colapinto - continue to roll towards an inevitable showdown at Thunderdome.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - With a slightly conflicting forecast befuddling event organizers at the World Junior Championship in Kiama, NSW, Deputy Commissioner Travis Logie was in a conundrum - roll the dice and wait for new swell that may never arrive or move forward in challenging conditions.
 
In the end, Logie made the tough and ultimately correct decision to run with only four days left in the contest window.

Generally, it can be assumed that all the heats were held in tricky conditions -contestable, no doubt- but short interval, waist-high windswell will test even the nimblest of Bantamweights.
 
But, as the saying goes, the other guy's surfing the same waves. And the sandbank at Bombo beach continued to serve up plenty of open face for the surfers with enough patience to find it.
 
Event favorites Ethan Ewing and Griffin Colapinto - continue to roll towards an inevitable showdown at Thunderdome two men enter, one man leaves… with a trophy.  
 
Both surfers look to have plenty left in the tank despite dominating their heats over tough competition. "I was kinda all over the place, there were two peaks and I kinda couldn't decide where to go, so I just kept going back and forth," admitted Colapinto. "I felt really scrambled out there. I need to pull it together in my next heat."
 
10:27 (GMT+2), Mon, 09 January 2017
