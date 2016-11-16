Eden boy does SA proud in world champs

Ferdinand Holm (left) and Yogi Divaris (to the right of Holm, only his face visible) in action. Photo: @gotravelbug

GARDEN ROUTE NEWS - Eden boy Yogi Divaris (16), the youngest sailor in the fleet of the World Fireball Championships, hosted by the Mossel Bay Yacht and Boat Club last week, came fourth overall in the championships together with his crewman Ferdinand Holm.

The two are from Knysna and George Lakes yacht clubs respectively.

They won the South African National Fireball Championships held prior to the World Fireball Championships here in Mossel Bay. The world champs finished on Friday, 16 December.

Divaris, of Sedgefield, schools at Glenwood House in George.

Other Southern Cape pairs who took part in the championships were husband and wife team Anthony and Diane Parker from George Lakes, who came 12th overall; Dave Laing and Chris du Toit, both George Lakes, 16th; Statt Cundle (Knysna) and Rory Laing (George Lakes), 17th.

Divaris says: "It was a great experience to sail against people who have been sailing a Fireball for 10 years. I have only been sailing it for a year on and off. It was good to compete against international teams. In South Africa, you don’t always get that opportunity. Thank you to Ferdi for asking me to sail with him."

Holm says: "There is a 30-year age difference between me and Yogi, but we understand each other out there. We make a good team. He is a talented helmsman."

Divaris is currently the Laser 4.7 African champion and the RS Tera world champion (U18).

See full results on www.fireballworlds2016.co.za

