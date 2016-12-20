Amputee surfer takes bronze at world event

J P Veaudry

“I was fortunate to stand up on my very first wave.”

NATIONAL NEWS - An East London photographer who kept on surfing despite losing a leg in a motorbike accident has won a bronze medal at the World Adaptive Surfing Championships.“My immediate thought was: ‘Will I ever surf again?’” J P Veaudry, 40, said yesterday.“I mean, how can you surf when you’re missing a leg?”Despite his initial doubts, after 28 years of surfing before his crash in May 2009, the lure of the ocean proved too strong.Once he was fitted with a prosthetic leg, his first surf came five months after the accident.He had been walking with the prosthetic for only one month at the time.“I put a lot of pressure on myself when I went back into the water for the very first time,” Veaudry said“I had no idea whether or not I’d be able to stand, but still invited a lot of people – friends and photographers – to [see] whether I’d be able to.”Veaudry said by doing that he had no choice but to follow through and succeed in his dream of standing up to surf again.