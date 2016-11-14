Swim twins aim for explosive displays

Alaric and Alard Basson.

In this year’s national short course gala Alaric won the bronze medal in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m IM.

NATIONAL NEWS - Uitenhage swimming twins Alaric and Alard Basson are preparing for a week of explosive performances when they compete for South Africa in the World Short Course Championships in Canada next week.Taking place in Windsor, Ontario, the 13th Fina short course championships will see the 20-year-old Nedbank NMMU Swimming Club stars test themselves against the world’s elite from December 6 to 11.Alaric is preparing for a week of intense competition as he tries to make his mark in the 200m breaststroke and the 100m individual medley (IM).“There is a big difference in short course racing in a 25m pool. It is far more explosive than events in an Olympic size pool which is 50m long,” said Alaric.“For example, you will pace yourself in the 200m long course event but in the shorter pool it’s basically a sprint all the way. That makes it a lot tougher and much more intense.”