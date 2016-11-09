Carissa Moore has reason to love the Maui Pro

Hawaiian Carissa Moore.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - When the Maui Pro the last event of the women's Championship Tour season -- starts November 23, Hawaiian Carissa Moore will be paddling out as the two-time winner and defending champion of the event. Last year, Moore arrived in Honolua Bay with Title race pressure on her in full effect.

This time, with the Title already decided and sitting at No. 3 on the Jeep Leaderboard, Carissa can relax. The 3x World Champ has had somewhat of a tough season, claiming her first victory of the year last month at the Roxy Pro France.

With a combination of that momentum, then, and a lethal backhand attack, her confidence will likely be high heading into this year's event.

Not to mention her track record at Maui's Honolua Bay: Setting aside her back-to-back wins there, her Final last year against Sally Fitzgibbons was arguably one of the best heats of the season. In pumping surf, each of them went blow for blow, upping their scores with every wave.

Moore ended up closing the heat with a perfect barrel that earned her a 10-point ride, solidifying her win over Sally. Righthand point breaks suit Carissa's style, and she'll be gunning for a final win at the season's close.



Before taking on her hometown event, Moore shared her outlook and what she's looking forward to most in Maui.