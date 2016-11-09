International field descends on Taiwan Open

Competitors from both shortboard and longboard disciplines await to see what mother nature will provide in the way of waves for the final World Surf League Qualifying Series and Longboard Qualifying Series.

In 2016 Perth Standlick (AUS) was gifted the biggest win of his career in pumping waves at the rippable cobblestone point of Jinzun Harbour in Taitung County. Standlick has been quiet on the QS this season but will be looking to finish the year off with a bang when he returns to Taiwan next week.

"I've only done a few events this season," Standlick said. "A couple QS10,000's and some other smaller events. I had a ball in Taiwan last year; the waves were so fun the entire time I was there. Jinzun Harbour is such a sick wave; it's super easy to surf and allows you to attempt any maneuverer you want to. I can't wait to get back to the Taiwan Open of Surfing."



As the Taiwan Open of Surfing hosted by Taitung County is co-sanctioned by WSL Australasia and WSL Japan, it will be the event to decide the Regional Qualifying Series Champions for the two regions.

Taking the Regional QS title means a spot in all of the QS6,000 and QS10,000 events for the first half of 2017, an amazing opportunity for aspiring professional surfers. Leading the Japan QS is Reo Inaba who will be looking for a solid result in Taiwan to guarantee the no. 1 spot.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - With just a week until the opening day of the 2017 Taiwan Open of Surfing hosted by Taitung County Government,