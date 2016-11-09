Translate to: 

Florence and Slater Advance at Hawaiian Pro

Current World champion John John Florence. Image: twitter.com
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Current World champion John John Florence (HAW) drew an enthusiastic crowd to Haleiwa Ali‘i Beach for Day 3 of the Hawaiian Pro, a World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 event and the first stop of the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing.
 
After a heartwarming homecoming and the biggest victory of his career, Florence competes at Haleiwa with no pressure, which made for a highly entertaining performance featuring his signature free surfing style.
 
Florence has yet to win the Billabong Pipe Masters, but has taken a Vans Triple Crown title in 2013 and 2011, and saw victory at Sunset during the 2011 Vans World Cup. With a strong appetite to win in his backyard, John John is off to a successful start after advancing in first from his Round Three heat.

"Winning Pipe would really top my year off," said Florence. "Winning the Triple Crown and Pipe would really do it for me. But I'm just taking the whole thing relaxed.
 
I feel like that's what I did this year, I felt relaxed and focused, finding that balance between the two. Having no pressure and being able to surf these events is really cool because you're not sitting out there nervous or anything like that.
 
You're not thinking about falling or anything. I'm just having fun. I'm just going to keep this mindset through Sunset and then get ready for Pipe." 
 
Florence went up against a fiery heat that included former Vans Triple Crown champion and Hawaiian Pro winner Sebastian Zietz (HAW), talented dark horse Torrey Meister (HAW) and Australia's Dion Atkinson.

While every surfer has their sights set on a win in Hawaii, nobody tops Kelly Slater (USA) when it comes to seeking a John John upset at Pipeline. Last year at the Billabong Pipe Masters, Florence lost to the 11x World Champion in Round 4.
 
09:23 (GMT+2), Wed, 16 November 2016
