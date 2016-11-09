Translate to: 

20-foot waves for day 2 of Hawaiian Pro

Twenty-foot wave faces provided a dramatic canvas for Day 2 of the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa Ali'i Beach.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS - Twenty-foot wave faces provided a dramatic canvas for Day 2 of the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa Ali'i Beach today, and some of the largest conditions in the history of this event.
 
With no shortage of action, the competition featured high performance surfing and a handful of excellent scores for the World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS) 10,000 event.
 
Solid surf is expected again tomorrow when the event's top seeds enter the fray, including World Champion elect John John Florence (HAW) and 11x World Champ Kelly Slater (USA).
 
The first stop of the Vans Triple Crown, the Hawaiian Pro field has been whittled down by half, with just 64 surfers now remaining as competitors prepare for Round 3. Key advancements included the likes of Evan Geiselman (USA), Mihimana Braye (PYF) and Brett Simpson (USA).

Braye set the standard this morning in the opening heat and despite his experience in heavy waves at home in Tahiti, conditions proved extremely powerful.
 
"It's really hard, I've never surfed Haleiwa like this before, this big," said Braye. "It was hard, I went out with a 6'4, maybe too small, then I brought out my 6'8 and it felt really good. The waves are big out there, really big, and when the sets come you don't want to be where it breaks."

In contention for Rookie of the Year, Braye was reassured with another day of competition after advancing from Round Two ahead of Brazil's Deivid Silva.
 
09:15 (GMT+2), Tue, 15 November 2016
