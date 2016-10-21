Grant Baker and Tammy-Lee Smith in Pe’ahi Challenge Big Wave Event

Grant ‘Twiggy’ Baker, the current rankings leader on the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour (BWT), and Women’s BWT debutant Tammy-Lee Smith, both from KZN, will be flying the South African flag in the Pe’ahi Challenge in Hawaii.

Grant 'Twiggy' Baker, the current rankings leader on the World Surf League (WSL) Big Wave Tour (BWT), and Women's BWT debutant Tammy-Lee Smith, both from KZN, will be flying the South African flag in the Pe'ahi Challenge in Hawaii, which has been given the green-light to run later today.The call on when to get the first event in the Northern Hemisphere leg of the 2016 / 2017 BWT season underway will be made at 7pm South African time. Organisers are expected a powerful 5-7 metre (15-20 foot) swell with wave faces between 10 and 15 metres for the field of 24 men and 12 women the first ever Women's BWT event.Baker missed the inaugural Pe'ahi Challenge in December last year, which has been called the best big wave event in history, due to an injured back and is looking forward to competing at the revered break colloquially known as 'Jaws' which produces some of the biggest rideable waves on the planet."It's going to be a great contest in the 15-20ft range with the swell out of the North and clean conditions which should make it a high performance big wave event with late drops, deep barrels and swooping turns," said Baker on his arrival in Hawaii on Thursday after testing his equipment in the giant waves at Mavericks in California earlier in the week.Although he won the Puerto Escondido Challenge in Mexico in June, the only event on the Southern Hemisphere leg of the BWT season that has produced the wave size and conditions that matched the tour's criteria so far this year, the proud South African is modest about his chances at Jaws"I am the current ratings leader but the field for Jaws is strong and to win in Hawaii is difficult, so I'm just here to enjoy myself, get some waves and do my best for South Africa," Baker explained.