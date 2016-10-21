Sufing champs confirmed after a tough year

Pictured: Adin Masencamp crowned a hugely successful year to win the U18 Boys title Photo: ISA / Evans

Under 12 honours went the way of Daniel Emslie of East London with Christian Venter of Melkbosstrand winning the silver medal and Alex Townsend of Kommetjie, the bronze.

NATIONAL NEWS - After a tough year of completion at numerous venues around the country nine 2016 Surfing South Africa PST champions as well as silver and bronze medal winners were recognised at the Billabong SA Junior Championships in Jeffreys Bay earlier this month.This 10 year old domestic surf tour is a Surfing South Africa priority as it exposes young surfers from all parts of the country to well organized surf events that are designed to mimic the major professional surfing event run by the World Surf League.Starting with an U10 division the tour is made up of graded events which offer ratings points, limited prize money and prizes to the competitors.This year the U10 Champion is Nate Colby of Durban with David Emslie of East London taking second place and Sergio Nogueira of Umhlanga earning the bronze medal.