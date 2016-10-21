Surfers arrive in Cronulla ahead of Sydney International Women's Pro

Sydney International Pro Women's Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 event has been officially opened at Cronulla.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - The World Surf League (WSL) Sydney International Pro Women's Qualifying Series (QS) 6,000 event has been officially opened this morning at Cronulla.

The event is the brainchild of current world No. 8 Sally Fitzgibbons who was on hand with fellow Championship Tour (CT) competitor Coco Ho, current Women's World Junior Champion Isabella Nichols and 11-year-old prodigy Sabre Norris to speak to the media at the event site.

"I'm so excited for the event to get underway," Fitzgibbons said. "I've been working on this for a while now and dreaming about it for even longer so to be a day out from the event starting is really exciting."



Hawaiian Coco Ho arrived for her first stay in Cronulla only a few days ago and is excited for competition to get underway.

"I've never been here before and I'm really liking it so far," Ho said. "The waves are really fun and the vibe is super cool. Seeing what Sally is doing is really inspirational and so important for women's surfing. I can't wait to hit the water and would love to meet Sally in the final."



11-year-old Sabre Norris from Newcastle was awarded a Wildcard from event sponsor Fitzgibbons International. In her first ever WSL event appearance she will come up against not only the sports biggest names but her heroes.