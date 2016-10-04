SA maintain dominance in Bloem

With five gold medals out of six races and two Championship Records, the fourth day of the XII CANA African Swimming Championships concluded on a high note for the South African swimming team in a very rainy Bloemfontein on Thursday.

The day five heats will start at 10am, while the finals will begin at 4pm.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS - With five gold medals out of six races and two Championship Records, the fourth day of the XII CANA African Swimming Championships concluded on a high note for the South African swimming team in a very rainy Bloemfontein on Thursday.It all started with Myles Brown, who broke Troyden Prinsloo’s 12-year standing Championship Record in the 400m freestyle, clocking 3:54.80 to the 2004 time of 3:57.30. Egypt’s Marwan Elamrawy finished second in 3:56.45 and Algeria’s Lounis Khendriche third in 4:02.15.Ayrton Sweeney and Alaric Basson claimed the top two positions in the 200m breaststroke in 2:16.96 and 2:20.82, respectively, while Egypt’s Hassan Yasser walked away with the bronze in 2:21.17.In the 100m breaststroke, Kaylene Corbett added another gold medal to her tally when she finished the race in 1:11.81. SA’s Hanim Abrahams followed with the silver in 1:12.35 and Egypt’s Mai Atef with the bronze in 1:12.49.Nathania van Niekerk’s quick start won her the gold in the 100m butterfly in 1:02.61 with Egypt’s Mariam Sakr and Rowaida Hesham claiming the silver and bronze in 1:03.11 and 1:03.23, respectively.Algeria’s Souad Nefissa Cheroua won the long distance 800m freestyle final, touching the wall in 9:10.29 ahead of Egypt’s Reem Kassem in 9:13.95 and Mzansi’s Michelle Weber in 9:15.89.To end off the evening finals, the South African quartet of Brown, Douglas Erasmus, Eben Vorster and Calvyn Justus were simply unstoppable in the 4 x 100m freestyle relay, breaking the six year standing Championship Record in a new time of 3:22.76 to the 2010 time of 3:23.99.The Egyptian team finished over three seconds behind the South Africans in 3:25.52, followed by Senegal in 3:39.50.