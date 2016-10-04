Translate to: 

Divaris and Holm lead Commodores Cup series

Tom and Lisl Barry using their trapeze to control their GP14 during a gust at Sunday's club racing at the George Lakes Yacht Club. Photos: Malcolm Osborne
SOUTHERN CAPE NEWS - A smaller than normal fleet of boats turned up on Sunday at the George Lakes Yacht Club regular club racing.
 
Nine boats competed in the senior fleet, while just Marcos Divaris, on a Tera Sport, sailing a junior course.
Leading the fleet were two Fireballs, sailed by Anthony and Diane Parker and Georgou Divaris and Ferdinand Holm. Divaris took the lead in the first race to lead from Parker.
 
Parker had the lead in the second race, closely pursued by Divaris, but was overtaken in the second triangle.
Bill Turner, on a Laser Radial, had the lead over the rest in all three races, chased by Tony Bowen and Hans Hefer on similar boats and Tom and Lisl Barry on a GP14.
 
Also in the fleet were Hans Delport, Charles Norman and Michael Colyn on Hobie 14s. Delport was chasing the Fireballs ahead of the Lasers, but the other two struggled to keep up.
 
Divaris and Holm lead the series for the Commodores Cup from Turner and Bowen.
 
The annual Sothebys/ Raubenheimer inter-club regatta is scheduled for next weekend at George Lakes Yacht Club's island lake venue. Club members will be racing against visitors from Knysna and Mossel Bay.
 
For more information about George lakes yacht club, see its website – www.glyc.org.za or its Facebook page - GLYC
 
 
Bill Turner (left), just ahead of Tony Bowen on the run on their Lasers on Sunday.
 
